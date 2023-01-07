PENDLETON — Musicians James Dean Kindle and Addison Schulberg arranged an original score for a true Western crime podcast centering around a corrupt rancher and his nonexistent cattle empire.

Northwest Public Radio and KUOW Pudget Sound Public Radio, both members of the NPR Network, pair up for an investigative podcast about cow king conman Cody Easterday, the rancher who defrauded Tyson Food Inc. out of millions of dollars by charging the company for the cost of purchasing and feeding 265,000 cattle that did not exist.

Photographer/Reporter

Yasser Marte is a photographer/reporter for East Oregonian. Documents and reports on Arts & Culture, protests, social issues and politics. Make sure to follow him on Instagram @yassermarte

