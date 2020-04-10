PENDLETON — Barhyte Specialty Foods is expanding its operations from making sauce to producing “the sauce.”
In an interview Tuesday, President Chris Barhyte said Barhyte Specialty Foods was starting Suzie’s Brewery Co., a new brand that was going to start producing hard seltzer.
Unlike two other Pendleton stalwarts — Prodigal Son Brewery and Pub and Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery — Suzie’s Brewery doesn’t plan to serve drinks on-site or add restaurant fare.
But for Barhyte, going from mustards, marinades and other condiments to seltzers is a natural progression.
Barhyte said the seltzer will be made at the business’ Airport Road facility and will continue the company’s commitment to using organic ingredients. And the brewing process will be overseen by Barhyte Speciality Foods quality assurance manager Mike Young, who already has experience with brewing.
As an alternative alcoholic beverage like beer and wine, hard seltzer has enjoyed a spike in popularity in recent years. Led by brands like White Claw, hard seltzer sales grew by 177% between 2017 and 2018, according to data firm Nielsen.
Selling flavors like citrus and berry, Barhyte said Suzie’s Brewery plans to launch its products over the summer. He said the seltzers will be available in grocery and convenience stores, starting in the Northwest before expanding outward.
