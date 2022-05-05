PENDLETON — Days of rain have pushed McKay Reservoir near Pendleton to 90% of its capacity, and local officials are keeping an eye on the situation and what it means for residents along McKay Creek.
Throughout most of Thursday, May 5, the reservoir about 6 miles south of Pendleton was 90% full and approaching 65,600 acre feet, according to online hydrologic monitoring data from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates McKay Dam. The bureau is releasing about 560 cubic feet of water per second from the reservoir into McKay Creek.
The bureau ramped up the release May 3, going from about zero to around 470 CFS, and May 4 increasing the release to around 560 cfs.
The city of Pendleton on May 5 released a statement that said while the bureau raised McKay Creek levels as the reservoir fills, there was no need for alarm.
“At this time, BOR does not predict the need to increase flow from the reservoir,” according to the city.
The flow will continue through May 6, when the bureau will reevaluate the flows depending on the weather forecast.
Meteorologist Mike Vescio with the National Weather Service in Pendleton said more rain is on the way.
“We're expecting more rain tomorrow (May 6),” he said. “We could see around half and inch in the foothills of the Blue Mountains and an inch or so in the mountains. … Most of that is going to be rain.”
Still, he said, the flow from the reservoir has a ways to go before it posses a flooding danger.
“Where we start getting into is 800 cfs,” he said, and as the situation stands now, he said, the level of water in the creek is not a major concern.
“It’s something we’re going to have to watch and evaluate every day,” he said.
Low pressure systems over the area are going to bring rain off and on next week, Vescio said, and that means continued monitoring of McKay Reservoir and its release.
McKay Creek flooded in 2019, damaging homes and public property in the McKay Addition of Pendleton. Then in 2020, the Umatilla River flooded, causing even more damage.
Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett said locals want to know more about the what is happening with the reservoir and creek and there is “a heightened sense of concern because of everything we’ve been though the last few years.”
The city after the 2019 flood obtain a permit to remove sediment and debris from the creek to increase its capacity and try to avoid flooding, and in the springs of 2020 and 2021 conducted the work. Corbett said the permit allowed the city to remove just more than 8,000 cubic yards of material from McKay Creek.
“To put that into context,” he said, “a large dumb truck is 10 (cubic) yards.”
The city has not worked on the creek this spring, but Corbett said there are plans to continue to improve the creek. He said the city is working with the local soil, water and conservation district to get approval and funding to “armor” the bank and restore the creek’s capacity from the dam to its confluence with the Umatilla River about 7 miles away.
The flood exposed the banks, Corbett explained, and high water events means more erosion and thus more sediment filling the creek and decreasing its capacity.
“So we want to armor those banks to stop that erosion,” Corbett said.
McKay Creek is choked with grave and sediment, he said, and the city wants to restore the creek’s capacity to what it was before the flood.
To that end, Corbett said, the city is applying for a $2.5 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that would fund the engineering work to get an estimate of what the project would look like. He said the city expects to hear back on the grant in the next six months.
Mark Mulvilhil lives near the creek in Pendleton and serves on the Lower McKay Creek Water Control District. He also was instrumental after the 2019 flood in forming a task force to take on improving the creek. He said that’s a challenge because of all the stakeholders involved.
The reservoir’s primary purpose when it was built in 1927 was to provide primarily to provide water to Stanfield and Westland irrigation districts. But the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation also want water for their First Foods, Mulvilhil said, and homeowners all along the creek want to be safe from high water. On top of this is the layer of federal bureaucracy for any work in the creek.
Mulvilhil said he appreciates the positions of all the parties, but to move forward they need modern, solid comprehensive basin study the whole length of McKay Creek.
“That basin study will be the linchpin in moving use forward,” he said. “We have to have accurate data from people who are experts in this.”
