A Pendleton officer had to go it alone early Thursday in catching a man on the run. Police Chief Stuart Roberts said officer Chase Addleman did his job well in catching Martin Carrillo Arizmendi.
Addleman was on patrol at about 2:40 Thursday morning when he spotted a blue Honda speeding into town on Southeast Court Avenue. The officer turned on his police car’s overhead lights and siren, but the driver, the only occupant, turned left and headed up Southeast Third Street, more commonly known in Pendleton as the viaduct.
Addleman watched the driver make a lot of movements in the car, Roberts said, and the fleeing vehicle took a sharp left onto Southwest Isaac Avenue. Roberts said Addleman used his car’s speaker system to direct the driver to stop into the nearly empty parking lot behind the offices of CAPECO, 721 SE 3rd St.
Addleman was suspicious the driver could be armed because of how he moved in the car, Roberts explained, so he proceeded to conduct a “felony stop,” which entails taking extra precautions with people in a vehicle, such as ordering them to show their hands. The driver was “quasi-compliant” for a moment, Roberts said, then hit the gas pedal and took off west on Isaac.
“He made it about a block and crashed into a parked car,” Roberts said, “and then made off on foot.”
Addleman tracked him through the snow and slush and found him a block down the South hill hiding behind a vehicle on Southwest Hailey Avenue. Arizmendi appeared to be under the influence of something, Roberts said, and told officer he was high on methamphetamine.
Addleman put the cuffs on Arizmendi and subsequently searched the Honda. Roberts said the officer found drugs and drug paraphernalia, plus a loaded handgun.
“Fortunately he didn’t have the firearm in his possession when he was taken into custody,” Roberts said.
Often during risky stops, Roberts explained, police wait until a second or even third unit arrive. Agencies in the last decade also developed procedures to go after suspects on foot because of the threat of ambush. But the totality of the circumstances dictate how police respond, he said, and in this case the officer watched the suspect moving a lot in his vehicle during a chase complete with lights and siren, the guy tried a ridiculous” getaway that ended with a crash and then took off on foot.
Roberts said it doesn’t take a lot of law enforcement experience to realize Arizmendi posed a threat to the community and Addleman made the right decision to bring him in.
Arizmendi is virtual unknown to local law enforcement. Roberts said this was the first time Pendleton police encountered him, and information shows the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office contacted him no more than three times. State court records show Arizmendi has a 2015 conviction in Umatilla County for failure to carry proof of driver’s insurance. Court information also shows Arizmendi lives in Walla Walla, along with Arizmendi’s Facebook profile, but Roberts said the jail is listing him as a Milton-Freewater resident.
For now he is staying in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, and faces misdemeanors for reckless driving, hit-and-run, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, misdemeanor and felony attempt to elude, and a felony for felon in possession of a weapon.
