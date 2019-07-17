PENDLETON — Deteriorating roads in Pendleton’s urban renewal district are getting a boost in funding for repairs.
The Pendleton Development Commission, which consists of the city council, voted 6-2 Tuesday night to use almost $1.5 million in urban renewal funds for roads in the district.
The district will receive $5.9 million through August 2023, when the urban renewal program expires. The development commission’s advisory committee at a June 25 workshop recommended using 25 percent of the money — or $1.475 million — for public projects and the rest for privately owned projects.
Streets in the urban renewal district need about $6 million for repairs, according to the memo from Charles Denight, the commission’s associate director, and $1.9 million of that would go to “severely deteriorated” streets. Byers Avenue is the top project for street repair in the district. The city estimated that project alone would cost $1.7 million out of the total.
Councilor Paul Chalmers, who presides over the PDC, asked before the vote if the city would use all the district funds for Byers. City Manager Robb Corbett, the PDC’s executive director, said not necessarily.
“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done,” he responded. “I would request that it not specifically be all used on Byers.”
City engineer Tim Simons told the council that staff will consider what’s the best use of the funds. That could mean working on the worst three blocks of Byers or take on easier work first. But construction won’t begin right away.
Simons said it is late enough in the year to get engineering work done and seek bids in October for construction in March 2020. That still allows for all the work to occur this fiscal year.
Councilor Scott Farley, speaking over the phone because he was out of town, suggested holding off on voting for the proposal.
“I want to fix streets as bad as anyone,” he said, but the advisory committee found other projects also worthy of the urban renewal money. He suggested to wait a month to get a better sense of what the public wants.
Mayor John Turner said he expected a vote at the meeting, and Chalmers agreed. Turner moved to use the money for roads in the urban renewal district. Councilor Carole Innes seconded. Six were for it, including Councilor Becky Marks, who has been skeptical of using urban renewal funds for streets.
Farley and Linda Neuman cast the votes against.
While the outcome was not unanimous, the use of urban renewal funds was a critical component of Corbett’s plan to fund street repairs over a 10-year span. The council continues to work on proposals to produce millions more dollars to pay for road work throughout the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.