PORTLAND — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission and staff embark in July on tours to gain a better understanding of the issues and concerns facing the marijuana and wine industries. One of the wine sessions takes place in Pendleton.
The commission, which regulates alcohol and marijuana in Oregon, announced the tours Friday in a written statement.
The commission wants to hear from the marijuana industry on the moratorium on producer licenses (Senate Bill 218), exporting marijuana products, social consumption and changes to the marijuana program. When it comes to the wine industry, the commission wants information on tonnage tax, labeling standards and content and appointing a rules advisory committee.
Paul Rosenbaum, OLCC chair, said the goal of the sessions is to give people in the marijuana and wine industries the opportunity to meet face to face with commissioners, some of who are new to the role.
The OLCC will hold five listening sessions for the marijuana industry: July 9 in Bend; July 17 in Ashland; July 30 in Eugene: Aug. 6 in Ontario: and Aug. 12 in Portland. The commission will hold four sessions for the wine industry: July 18 in Ashland; July 29 in Roseburg; Aug. 1 in McMinnville. The last wine session is Aug. 6, 10 a.m. to noon at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate, Pendleton.
While Pendleton has three marijuana stores and no commercial vineyards, the town is between Echo and Milton-Freewater, communities that have commercial vineyards.
In conjunction with the listening tours, the announcement stated the commission will hold its regularly scheduled July 18 meeting at Southern Oregon University.
The 2017 Oregon Legislature expanded the commission from five to seven members but only recently has the commission had full membership, thus the listening tours provide an opportunity for the commissioners to interact with licensees and stakeholders.
Licensees and stakeholders can register to attend the tours on the OLCC Eventbrite page at: www.bit.ly/2AGaYUS
