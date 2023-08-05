Afterschool_004.jpg
Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department office specialist Melissa Porter helps children with their games and drawings Sept. 19, 2022, at the McKay Creek Elementary School after-school program in Pendleton. The department received a $220,000 state grant to help the program cover costs.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department announced that it has received a $220,000 state Youth Promise grant to support its after-school program.

The Youth Community Investment Grants, including the Youth Promise initiative, are distributed through the Oregon Department of Education on behalf of the Youth Development Division, according to a press release from the city.

