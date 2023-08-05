PENDLETON — Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department announced that it has received a $220,000 state Youth Promise grant to support its after-school program.
The Youth Community Investment Grants, including the Youth Promise initiative, are distributed through the Oregon Department of Education on behalf of the Youth Development Division, according to a press release from the city.
The grants fund programs that serve youths 6-24 years old at risk of disengaging from school or work, and Pendleton was selected for the Youth Development Division Community I Investment Grant for the Greater Eastern Oregon Region.
Pendleton Parks and Recreation in 2019 launched its after-school program to provide activities and engagement for children in kindergarten through fifth grade between the end of the school day and when parents were home from work. After much community feedback, the after-school program partnered with the Pendleton School District and the InterMountain Education Service District to offer consistent, affordable and education-based programming.
As of 2023, during the school year, the program served an average of 60 children a day with structured programming.
The Pendleton Parks and Recreation After School Program was designed to be a net zero program, bringing in the same amount of money it took to operate, according to the press release. Pendleton Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes said that financial goal has been hard to meet.
“I severely underestimated the resources that would be required to run this program,” according to Hughes. “I based initial revenue and expense estimates on figures from previous places I had worked earlier in my career, but the reality we are seeing here in Pendleton in this post-COVID era is very different.”
About 1 in 3 students in the program receive financial assistance to participate, and holding fundraisers and writing grants to cover these financial assistance scholarships has been challenging, Hughes reported.
Another challenge has been finding more staff. According to Hughes, Parks and Recreation has had significantly higher turnover rates in part-time staff since the coronavirus pandemic.
"It also seems that the kids are less well prepared to function in a group environment, and behavioral issues seem far higher than I remember them being in previous years,” Hughes stated. “Those two pieces significantly increase the cost of staffing the After School Program, both increasing the number of staff we need to schedule each day to offer the quality of program we want to provide.”
When staffing the program began to affect the entire operation, Hughes realized he needed to hire a coordinator to adjust operations to account for demand.
“There were multiple days it impacted our whole operation, having to pull administrative staff from the main office to make sure we didn’t have to cancel the after-school program,” Hughes said. “I really appreciated our staff being willing to be versatile, and I think they all understood this is what the community needed from us at that moment.”
Pendleton Parks and Recreation hired a recreation coordinator earlier this year to oversee programming, including the after-school program.
This grant will solidify the program for the next two years, covering the gap between the revenues from participants and the total cost of running the program, including personnel, materials and supplies.
The city reported the grant also should allow the department to provide a better program for the community and allow staff to work on initiatives that will bring long-term sustainability to the program.
