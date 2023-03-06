PENDLETON — Pendleton Parks and Recreation has installed a new, high tech irrigation system to save time and resources in watering city parks.

The Hunter Industries' Hydrawise Irrigation Control System uses smart technology to automatically control irrigation amounts based on programmed settings, according to a press release Friday afternoon, March 3, from the city. Parks Supervisor Todd Kligel said the new system will help limit wasted water because it can automatically adjust to weather conditions.

