PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council kept the ban on the use of tobacco in city parks.
The city in 2017 enacted the ban but with a sunset. The council Tuesday night nixed the sunset with a vote of 8-0. The unanimous decision, however, came at the end of plenty of discussion.
Councilor Becky Marks said she was concerned with “criminalizing” people who smoke in the parks. She said she liked the city’s anti-tobacco signs in the parks, but questioned the need for an ordinance.
City Attorney Nancy Kerns replied the police department has not been patrolling parks to cite violators and has no plans to start that kind of active enforcement. And Councilor Carole Innes said there is no need for the signs without a local law to back them.
Hanna Brady also addressed the council on the ban. She heads up Umatilla County’s Tobacco Prevention and Education Program and said rather than police or park staff handing out citations, “social enforcement” carries the day. According to a survey, she said, 56% of people would feel comfortable asking someone not to smoke in a park.
Councilor McKenna McDonald said she has an issue with ordinances the police don’t enforce, but she liked social enforcement. Councilor Paul Chalmers said he sees the ordinance as a tool for police to deal with “inappropriate behavior,” in this case, using tobacco in a city park.
