PENDLETON — The Pendleton/Pilot Rock Enterprise Zone could grow almost 600 acres larger.
The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners at its Wednesday, Sept. 7 meeting approved expanding the boundaries of the zone. Pendleton sought to add three parcels near the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport to the zone, totaling approximately 565 acres. Umatilla County is a co-sponsor of the zone, with the cities of Pendleton and Pilot Rock.
The Pendleton and Pilot Rock city councils now are required to approve the expansion, and the Port of Umatilla to provide its consent.
Pendleton, Pilot Rock and Umatilla County successfully applied to the Oregon Economic and Community Development Department for an enterprise zone on July 1, 2019. The Pendleton/Pilot Rock Enterprise Zone comprises about 8 square miles within the corporate limits of the two cities. The three sponsors have determined to modify the boundary of the enterprise zone better to conform to present city limits and urban growth boundaries and to allow for a future reserve of industrial ground.
A 109-acre parcel proposed to be added north of the airport is to match the zone boundary with Pendleton's city limits. Another 63-acre parcel addition northeast of the airport is to align with an adjustment to the urban growth boundary made in 2020. A 393-acre parcel southwest of the airport is to add a 50-year reserve industrial ground. The three proposed additions to the zone total almost .9 square miles, meeting statutory limitations on size and configuration, according to county staff.
The board concluded this enterprise zone and the tax exemption it offers eligible businesses for new investments are critical elements of city and county efforts to increase employment opportunities, raise local incomes, attract investments by new and existing firms and secure and diversify the economic base.
The county's approval authorizes the Pendleton/Pilot Rock Enterprise Zone manager or designee to submit documentation for this boundary change to the Oregon Business Development Department on behalf of Umatilla County for a positive determination in favor of expansion. This enterprise zone boundary change takes effect when Pendleton and Pilot Rock adopt the expansion.
