Indian Hills Apartments.jpg

The Pendleton Planning Commission at its meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, approved a conditional use permit for Eastern Oregon Alcoholism Foundation to built a treatment facility near Indian Hills Apartments, 1335 S.W. Second St.

 Phil Wright/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Eastern Oregon Alcoholism Foundation's proposal for a 30,000-square foot treatment facility next to apartment complexes in Pendleton has received approval.

The Pendleton Planning Commission at its meeting Thursday, Jan. 17, voted unanimously in favor of the conditioal use permit for the facility to operate at 1385 S.W. Second St.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.