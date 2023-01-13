The Pendleton Planning Commission at its meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, approved a conditional use permit for Eastern Oregon Alcoholism Foundation to built a treatment facility near Indian Hills Apartments, 1335 S.W. Second St.
PENDLETON — Eastern Oregon Alcoholism Foundation's proposal for a 30,000-square foot treatment facility next to apartment complexes in Pendleton has received approval.
The Pendleton Planning Commission at its meeting Thursday, Jan. 17, voted unanimously in favor of the conditioal use permit for the facility to operate at 1385 S.W. Second St.
"It was passed, with conditions EOAF has to follow through on," associate planner Julie Chase said.
The commission tabled the application at its Dec. 8 conditional use hearing in a 4-1 vote after hearing opposition to the plan.
Opponents and proponents of the project spoke at the meeting Jan. 17. Darren Cole, EOAF executive director, had written the commission, objecting to its finding the project would have negative impacts on properties in the neighborhood that could not be mitigated. He repeated his arguments in oral testimony.
The 250-foot by 120-foot facility is to be built near two apartment complexes, including Indian Hills Apartments, 1335 S.W. Second St.
