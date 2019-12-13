PENDLETON — The Pendleton Planning Commission helped clear the way for two new developments at a meeting on Thursday.
The planning commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit from Justin Pratt, a Richland, Washington, developer who wants to convert the old U.S. Forest Service office at 2601 S.W. Hailey Ave. into 33 apartments.
Pratt told the commission why he was pursuing the project at a building that hasn’t been in use since 2012.
“There’s a pent-up demand for apartments here,” he said. “That’s one of the things we saw when we were considering doing this. You go to a website like apartments.com and there’s 10 different apartment complexes and they all say, ‘No vacancy.’”
Pratt expressed concern about a staff recommendation that would require him to set aside seven units that were affordable or accessible to disabled people.
“I think the biggest one that I have a concern is putting in the seven ADA units,” he said. “Those are more complex and it’s more expensive to put in. We are already on a tight budget.”
Planning aide Julie Chase said this type of recommendation was new and the result of the city conducting a housing needs assessment.
Some commissioners said they felt uncomfortable setting a precedent and would prefer the city create an official policy they could follow. The commission ultimately agreed to soften the recommendation so that Pratt had the option of building affordable or accessible units, but was not required to do so.
The commission also agreed to rezone the former forest service property from tourist commercial to medium density residential.
City Planner George Cress said the city had received no interest in the property from hotel developers and there was other residentially zoned property just south of the building.
Pratt wants to get the first phase of the project finished in summer 2020, but he will have to get Pendleton City Council approval first.
The council is set to hold a hearing on an ordinance that would change the property’s zoning on Tuesday.
The commission also gave conditional use approval to Tum-A-Lum Lumber to establish a new building materials retail store at the old Gilbert Auto dealership at 2470 S.E. Court Ave.
Tum-A-Lum plans to begin relocating from its current space at 432 S.E. Dorion Ave. over the summer, with the deal to buy the property contingent on getting planning commission approval.
Once Gilbert Auto’s Pendleton dealership folded in 2013, the property changed hands.
Umatilla County property records show the land is currently owned by Andre and Kathy Meyer, who bought it in 2018 for $499,000.
