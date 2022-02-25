PENDLETON — Across several meetings in 2015, residents and elected officials used Pendleton City Council to debate whether the city should allow legal marijuana sales. There were points during the debate that the council seemed poised to ban the practice outright.
Nearly seven years and a couple of successful ballot measures later, the Pendleton Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the city’s fifth cannabis dispensary with only modest opposition.
The application came from Bimalpreet Bath, a Walla Walla resident who owns a small chain of headshops. With the help of Wave Design Group, a Kennewick design firm, Bath intends to build a 5,000 square foot dispensary at 31 S.W. Nye Ave., east of the Hampton Inn.
Macy Griffiths, an architect for Wave Design, explained the building plans and answered the commission’s questions about the building’s parking lot, dumpster placement and drainage system.
But those weren’t the primary concerns of the two people who spoke against the project at the meeting.
Jim Swearingen said he lived near the proposed dispensary. He added the site was too close to school bus stops and would attract unhoused residents to the area. He proposed the city adopt a cap to limit the number of new dispensaries that could open in Pendleton.
"I'm 100% opposed to this," he said.
Anthony Bowman said he drives in the area frequently and was concerned the increase in traffic would cause more accidents, a trend that could be exacerbated by dispensary customers illegally consuming marijuana before leaving the premises.
Given time to rebut the dispensary’s opponents claims, Griffiths said the facility would be well outside the 1,000-foot buffer zones for schools and the design of the property should offer a clean flow of traffic.
"We’ve covered all our bases as far as the site goes," she said.
Commissioner Ryan DeGrofft said he was sympathetic to Swearingen’s complaint about the dispensary’s proximity to school bus stops. But he didn’t know of a good way to add it into the rules since school bus stops frequently change based on where children live.
In response to Swearingen’s proposal about a cannabis retailer cap, Hull said the city’s rules might already provide a natural limit to future growth. The city requires all dispensaries to be located in commercial zones and prohibit their location within 1,000 feet of schools, parks and other marijuana businesses. Given all the restrictions and the existence of four other dispensaries, there are only a few other patches of land where they could establish themselves.
The commission ultimately unanimously approved Bath’s application. While Bath and his associates are free to proceed with the projects, opponents could appeal the commission’s decision to the city council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.