PENDLETON — The Eastern Oregon Alcoholism Foundation's request for a permit to build a 30,000-square-foot treatment facility is on hold.
The Pendleton Planning Commission at its meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, tabled the request for a conditional use permit on a 4-1 vote after hearing opposition to the plan. The commission will wait until its meeting in early January to hold another public hearing.
The foundation received more than $3.9 million in Behavioral Health Resources Network grants under Measure 110 in marijuana tax funds in September. The grants are part of the plan for a new, larger treatment facility at 1385 S.W. Second St., next to EOAF's drug-free Multifamily Recovery Housing complex just east of the site and Indian Hills Apartments, 1335 S.W. Second St., on its north, with vacant land to the west and south.
Jerry Imsland of Pendleton, who served 10 years on the planning commission, owns the Sunridge Apartments across the street from Indian Hills. He raised three issues regarding the treatment facility proposal. First, he expected traffic problems with such a facility in a residential zone.
"There is already a lot of congestion there," he said. "Count the number of apartments in that area. The street is beat up now. The lot has kind of a panhandle. Are they going to kick a street through there? Safety is always a consideration at points of ingress and egress."
Second, the zone is residential. Even if higher density, it's still lighter than other zones, Imsland said. Third, considerable land still exists in the city zoned for such a use. He cited areas around Walmart, some downtown parcels and the old hospital site as suitable spaces for higher traffic development.
Public comments at the meeting elicited some opposition to the proposal.
"Four individuals spoke in opposition," planning commission Chair Ryan DeGrofft said. "The most common concern was safety, in particular for children. People felt the facility might attract clientele who could present safety concerns.
Speakers also raised issues about a possible decline in property values and the facility might deter further investment in the area.
"Some also felt the notification radius was insufficient," DeGrofft continued, "so affected neighbors didn't hear about it in time to submit testimony."
Four commission members voted to table the request, while one favored approval. At full strength, the commission has seven members.
Doug Chrisman of Enterprise, doing business as Viridian Management, is the owner of Indian Hills Apartments. He was not at the meeting and said he unaware of the proposal. Based upon his company's relationship with the existing adjacent EORC facility, he didn't foresee any opposition.
"They've been good neighbors to date," Chrisman said.
Commission approves replats
The planning commission approved a request from Homestead Youth & Family Services to move property lines and relocate the intersection of Southeast 15th Street with Southeast Isaac Avenue for the construction of a multi-family complex.
Jeff and Kathy Persinger, owners of property at 1500 S.E. Isaac Ave., approached the city in 2021, interested in a lot consolidation of the land west of Southeast 15th Street with the land on which they resided. At the same time, an applicant asked the city to construct a multi-family complex west of the area. The city determined the intersection should be realigned to create better visibility with Franklin Grade.
The Persingers on June 8 sold their property to Homestead Youth & Family Services, 816 S.E. 15th St. The sale included an agreement between the city and the owners to facilitate the lot consolidation and intersection realignment.
In another replat, the commission approved a request from George Warren to remove interior lot lines and divide the land at 1504 S.E. Court Ave. into two parcels.
