Indian Hills Apartments.jpg

The Pendleton Planning Commission at its meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, tabled a request from the Eastern Oregon Alcoholism Foundation for a permit to built a treatment facility near Indian Hills Apartments, 1335 S.W. Second St.

PENDLETON — The Eastern Oregon Alcoholism Foundation's request for a permit to build a 30,000-square-foot treatment facility is on hold.

The Pendleton Planning Commission at its meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, tabled the request for a conditional use permit on a 4-1 vote after hearing opposition to the plan. The commission will wait until its meeting in early January to hold another public hearing.

