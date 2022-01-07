PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton has applied four successive times for a massive federal grant that would have allowed the city to reconstruct a congested interchange. Each time, the U.S. Department of Transportation passed over Pendleton for other projects.
But according to Pendleton’s lobbyists in Washington, D.C., things are looking up in 2022.
At the city council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 4, a representative from CFM Advocates, the city’s lobbying firm, made the case it should be easier for Pendleton to get a slice of the pie because the pie itself is larger. Kirby Garrett, CFM vice president of federal affairs, told the council that what changed between now and the city’s previous attempts was the November passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, commonly known as the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
For the past several years, Pendleton has applied for a $24.4 million grant under DOT’s RAISE program (known as BUILD during the Trump administration). The city wants to use the grant money to significantly realign the interchange at Interstate 84 Exit 209, which leads to Southgate. City officials believe the move would alleviate traffic and safety concerns in the area.
Garret explained to the council why the grant applications failed previously and why the city’s application might have a better chance at success in the future.
“There’s political dynamics, local match requirements, that type of thing,” he said. “Due to all that, we’ve been coming up just short. But the RAISE grant program is going to be increased by 50% annually for the next five years. So that provides a lot more money for us to try to pursue.”
The bill didn’t just boost the RAISE grant, it also created new pots of money for the city to look at. Garrett highlighted the Rural Surface Transportation Program. Backed by $2 billion, Garrett said the grant program only is offered to rural communities looking to fund large projects, criteria that makes the pool of competition much narrower.
Outside of the Exit 209 interchange, Garrett said CFM also is looking to help the city apply for other federal grants, such as $2.4 million to build a new bus barn in Pendleton and expand the city’s public transportation system, and $755,135 for the Pendleton Fire Department to buy new defibrillators and fire engines.
Garrett said the city also may be able to find funding through earmarks, appropriations that are attached to specific bills, in addition to grants.
Through this process, Garrett said the city could seek funding on a number of projects,including $1.5 million to build a road between Highway 11 and Highway 30 for housing, $1 million to improve security along the Pendleton River Parkway and $1.1 million to revitalize the Vert Auditorium.
“Realistically we know that probably not every project is going to get funded, at least in this year, but we think they’re all competitive and all worth putting forward,” he said.
While the council didn’t take any action after Garrett’s presentation, members did vote on several different issues.
• The council unanimously approved a resolution that will raise a number of service fees throughout the city. While most fee hikes were small, there were a few significant changes. The airport revamped its fee structure to include the quality of existing structures when determining lease rates. The park also changed its fee structure that superficially looks like a decrease, but is actually a net increase because of some tweaks to the reservation system.
• The council also approved a $10.6 million bid from Rotschy Inc. of Pasco to build a new 2-million-gallon reservoir and booster station at the airport. The bid came in nearly $2 million less than the engineer’s estimate and will be paid for by the remaining money from a state revolving fund loan that will be paid back from customer water bill revenue.
