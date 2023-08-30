poaching case.jpg

Oregon State Police in December 2021 seized evidence in a poaching case against Walker Erickson, 29, of Pendleton, and Hunter Wagner, 24, of Pilot Rock. Both men in 2023 took plea deals. Erickson must pay $75,000 in fines and for each of the next three elk seasons has to spend two weeks in jail.

 Oregon State Police/Contributed Photo, File

PENDLETON — A Pendleton man is heading to jail for two weeks for each of the next three elk hunting seasons for poaching deer and elk.

Walker Erickson, 28, also is on the hook for $75,000 in fines after pleading guilty on Aug. 1 in Umatilla County Circuit Court to 22 counts, including illegally killing deer and elk, leaving game animals to waste and trespassing. He also will serve three years probation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.