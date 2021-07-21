PENDLETON — Pendleton police on Tuesday, July 20, arrested a man on attempted murder and more stemming from a stabbing.
Police at around midnight responded to a report of a stabbing at Blue Mountain Village Apartments, 2700 S.W. Goodwin Ave., according to a press release from Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram. Offices found the victim with what appeared to be a stab wound to his chest. Police obtained a statement from the victim before emergency services transported him to CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
The victim’s statement helped police locate and arrest the suspect, Jacoah D. Scott, 22, from Pendleton, at the apartment complex.
Police booked Scott in the Umatilla County Jail at around 3 a.m. on preliminary charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy and second-degree criminal mischief. His preliminary bail is set at $57,500.
Police said it will not release more information at this time because of the ongoing investigation.
