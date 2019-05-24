Steven Moses Enko, of Pendleton, is in jail on 13 counts of child pornography.
The case began for Pendleton police on May 29, 2018, when detective Howard Bowen received a “Cyber Tipline Report” and related information from the Oregon Department of Justice about apparent child pornography, according to a search warrant affidavit. The material included photographs depicting children from about 2 to 7 years old in sexual acts.
From there, Bowen obtained records for social media websites and followed a trail to Enko.
Pendleton police on Wednesday evening arrested Enko, 38, and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on 13 counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse. He remains in the jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Pendleton police Lt. Charles Bynum said the investigation into Enko continues.
Also, the federal child pornography case against Jason Newsom of Pendleton could be coming to a close.
FBI agents last July arrested Newsom, 43, on three counts of transportation of child pornography and one of possession of child pornography. The federal court since then granted several delays for the trial, and in April granted the defense’s latest request to push back the trial from a May 7 start.
Court records show Federal Judge Michael H. Simon reset the three-day trial to start July 9 for “purposes of plea negotiations.”
