PENDLETON — Pendleton Chief of Police Chuck Byram said his officers arrested a woman Tuesday, Nov. 29, who is one of several suspects in a countywide check fraud scheme.

Police arrested Jennifer Marie Reser in the parking lot of Dollar Tree for first-degree theft, first-degree forgery and other offenses.

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

