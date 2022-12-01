PENDLETON — Pendleton Chief of Police Chuck Byram said his officers arrested a woman Tuesday, Nov. 29, who is one of several suspects in a countywide check fraud scheme.
Police arrested Jennifer Marie Reser in the parking lot of Dollar Tree for first-degree theft, first-degree forgery and other offenses.
Byram said a victim called police on Oct. 13 to report several checks he put in his mailbox to pay bills had been stolen. A patrol officer began investigating.
Suspects apparently washed the checks, filled them out in their names and attempted to cash them at the victim’s bank, First Community Credit Union. Bank employees became suspicious of the transaction and notified the victim who, in turn, contacted Pendleton police.
The investigation led police to identify several suspects, Byram said. One of those cashed a stolen check in Kennewick, based on video surveillance.
"Absolutely more charges are to be made," he said.
Pendleton police are familiar with Reser. This marks her 10th arrest in Pendleton and the surrounding areas.
Byram urged people to be aware and report any suspicious activity, especially during the holiday season.
