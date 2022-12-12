PENDLETON — Two teenage Pendleton men are in the Umatilla County Jail for vehicle theft and more.
Pendleton police Chief Charles Byram reported the arrests happened Saturday, Dec. 10, following the report of a pickup theft.
A resident on the 500 block of Northwest 21st Street at about 6 a.m. reported the theft of his 2008 Ford F-350 pickup, along with an all-terrain vehicle that was in the bed of the pickup and a 16-foot flatbed trailer attached to the rear of the pickup.
Officers arrived and took the vehicle theft report, then located the trailer in the neighborhood.
The pickup’s owner took to social media about the theft, and at 8:57 a.m. reported a resident on the 800 block of Northwest Fifth Street sent a message saying the pickup showed up in front of their place sometime within the last 30-minutes.
Officers responded and began processing the Ford for evidence. An officer looked inside and found several packages addressed to five other Pendleton residents. The ATV was not with the pickup.
But soon after, the Ford’s owner reported seeing two males riding his ATV on the 700 block of Northwest Fifth Street. An officer contacted the pair at a home on the 700 block of Northwest Sixth Street, and from there developed probable cause for the arrest of Kiefer D. Robison, 19, and Lucas S. Stahl, 18, for the following crimes: two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree theft, second-degree theft and third-degree theft, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor unlawful possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy.
Byram said the investigation continues and police will provide its report to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office when complete.
