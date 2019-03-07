PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council approved a new labor contract that increases pay for members of the Pendleton City Police Association 3 percent a year for three years.
The council on Feb. 19 received a briefing on labor negotiations and contract proposals and voted for the deal during its public meeting Tuesday night.
Andrea Denton, the city’s human resources manager, in a memo to the council described the raises as cost of living adjustments consistent with consumer price index trends. The deal also provides 1 percent increases for incentive pay to the school resource and community service officers, as well as a 1 percent bump for officers who obtain advanced certification from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
Denton in the memo also told the council the compensation is consistent with the market and provides for a stable workforce with less turnover and promotes good morale.
“A well-equipped, well-trained, and properly compensated police force adds to the quality of life in the City of Pendleton,” Denton stated in the memo.
The contact goes into effect July 1 and expires in 2022.
