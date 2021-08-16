PENDLETON — Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram on Monday, Aug. 16, said he is being cautious about releasing much more information on the Aug. 13 shooting that resulted in a gunshot wound to one male.
According to Byram, “an altercation ensued” between two individuals on foot and a male in a car in the area of Southwest Emigrant Avenue and Southwest Second Street. One of the two on foot drew a gun and fired multiple rounds at the car, striking the male in the car once in the abdomen.
The pair then fled on foot, according to Byram, and an ambulance took the wounded male to CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
The police chief did not have information about his medical condition, nor did he release the identification of anyone involved. There also have been no reports of any arrests.
The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m., according to witnesses, and ended in front of 40 Taps, 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., where a black Honda stopped on Southwest Fourth Street. The car had at least one bullet hole in the body, a smashed driver’s side window and a flat rear tire, also on the driver’s side.
The popular establishment gave this statement on its Facebook page:
“We appreciate all of our friends and customers concerns, the recent shooting did not occur at 40 Taps. Everyone at 40 Taps is fine, we have been closed for the night due to where the unfortunate incident happened and ended in front of 40 Taps. Thank you for everyone’s concern.”
Police placed more than a dozen numbered yellow plastic evidence markers over shell casings along Southwest Second Street between Frazer and Emigrant avenues. Most of the markers were in the northeast corner of the parking lot of Western Auto Home & Appliance, 320 S.W. Emigrant Ave., around a white GMC Denali pickup.
The driver of that pickup did not want to give his name but said the vehicle was not involved in the violence — he just made a poor calculation about where to park.
He said he was working nearby when he heard gunshots at 7:08 p.m. and drove after possible suspects because his pickup has a dashcam video. He claimed he even spoke to the victim of the shooting outside 40 Taps before police arrived and an ambulance whisked him to a local hospital.
He then drove through the Western Auto parking lot and stopped at the corner. But that was right in the mass of bullet casings. One casing, he said, ended up stuck in the tread of his tire because he drove over it.
Pendleton police, during the initial investigation, blocked off Emigrant Avenue between Southwest Second and Fourth streets. As the investigation continued, police narrowed the area of most of the Western Auto parking lot and also brought in Oregon State Police to assist with the investigation.
Byram said the case remains a top priority for Pendleton police, and he hopes to soon be able to share more information.
