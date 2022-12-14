PENDLETON — Pendleton police continue investigating Jennifer Marie Reser on a check washing charge.
Police arrested her Nov. 29. Pendleton police Chief Chuck Byram said he expects more arrests and additional charges associated with the case.
"Check washing was a common crime in the 2000s," he said. "Now people don't pay bills with checks as much, but more addicts have moved to Oregon, desperate for money to buy drugs."
The passage of Oregon's Ballot Measure 110 in 2020 has made the public less safe by removing criminal penalties for drug possession, Byram said.
"Decriminalizing meant people with convictions for meth possession moved here from other states," he said. "At the same time, fewer people use checks. Addicts are always looking for targets of opportunity."
The public thus now has to participate in preventing crime more than ever.
“Citizens need to pay attention to their surroundings," Byram said. "If you see something possibly suspicious, tell us about it. We can decide whether to investigate further."
Byram said he will continue to press the issue of Ballot Measure 110.
“It’s not making our communities safer,” he said. “It’s making them less safe. We haven’t seen check washing since the early 2000s when everybody walking around with a backpack on their back had a meth lab in it.”
