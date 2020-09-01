PENDLETON — Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts praised the proactive safety planning of organizers with the Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday, Aug. 29, as a key in keeping the event peaceful.
And aside from a few minor incidents between some protesters and counterprotesters, the planning paid off.
“I think what really gave us an opportunity to prepare to the best of our ability was the willingness on the part of the BLM organizers to communicate,” Roberts said on Aug. 31.
Roberts said he held five meetings with the protest’s organizers — Briana Spencer, Nolan Bylenga and John Landreth — in the days leading up to the event, and said they were “communicative,” “engaged,” and “flexible” in their planning.
Roberts said he also made contact with those associated with the counterprotest, which he noted as being more loosely organized.
In addition to 11 Pendleton police officers stationed at the event, Roberts said there were also two deputies from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, two officers from the Umatilla Tribal Police Department and 10 troopers from Oregon State Police providing assistance on Aug. 29.
While police had a number of operational and contingency plans in place ahead of time, according to Roberts, there was still the need to be fluid and reactive to unexpected events.
“Probably the most significant thing that occurred that wasn’t anticipated was when some of the Three Percenters decided to rush the back of the march and created a lot of conflict,” he said.
As the protest’s planned speeches ended at Roy Raley Park on Southwest Court Avenue, those with the Black Lives Matter group took to the streets of Pendleton, while law enforcement officers helped block and secure the route from other traffic as planned.
However, some counterprotesters carrying flags and firearms, who were standing on the south side of Court Avenue quickly crossed the street and attempted to follow the march. That resulted in verbal jawing and minor pushing and shoving between some protesters and counterprotesters while Pendleton police, including Roberts himself, tried to keep the groups separated.
At one point, Roberts said a firearm from one of the counterprotesters fell to the ground, exemplifying the heightened safety risks brought on by those who introduced firearms to the event.
“I get the whole Second Amendment piece of this, but why carry the firearm?” Roberts said.
Though the counterprotest claimed to be there to voice support for police, Roberts said the actions and intentions of some in attendance were merely antagonistic.
“When I challenged them verbally they wanted to debate with me their rights and said they were here to support the police,” Roberts said of the counterprotesters who tried to trail the march. “My position is you’re not supporting me by creating more work for me or making my job more difficult.”
As the march returned to Roy Raley Park and participants on both sides began dispersing shortly after 6 p.m., a small group of Black Lives Matter protesters remained on the north side of Court and traded obscenities, insults and offensive gestures with a group of counterprotesters who remained on the south side until groups left sometime after 10 p.m.
“The fact that we have to stand there for multiple hours and endure that — I’m less than impressed,” Roberts said. “It’s not representative of this community and, quite frankly, it’s offensive to a lot of people.”
Along with trying to keep each group to their respective side of the street, Roberts said nearly every officer at the protest was on overtime pay.
“Make no mistake, it was an expensive day for the city and state,” Roberts said.
Roberts also provided a written statement to organizers that was read at the start of the event and supported protesters voicing their pain over the killings of George Floyd and other people of color, which he condemned as “inexcusable,” while urging protesters to hold officials accountable and seek change peacefully.
“Rest assured, I applaud your unwillingness to accept the status quo, but I also challenge you to do everything within your power to affect the change you seek through peaceful dialogue and debate, not just presenting problems with no thoughtful solutions,” Bylenga read from Roberts’ statement.
Roberts stressed his statements weren’t political or personal but were completely his own words and thoughts on the current protest movement.
“I can’t think of a more contemporary issue that requires leaders to lead than this activity that’s going on currently across this nation involving civil unrest,” Roberts said.
After the event, Bylenga, a local organizer and Democratic candidate for House District 58, praised the efforts of police to maintain safety between the groups.
“Chief Roberts has done everything in his power to let everyone here exercise their rights,” Bylenga said.
A Facebook message from one person associated with organizing the counterprotest indicated they couldn’t be reached for comment by deadline on Aug. 29. A message from the East Oregonian to the person listed as the host of the protest’s Facebook event went unanswered.
