Pendleton Police Department's newest hires, officers Dakota Bridges and Kaden Ongers, swear their oaths Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Pendleton police is adding new officers thanks to a $250,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant.

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Police Department is hiring more officers, in part thanks to a federal grant. Chief Chuck Byram said City Manager Robb Corbett approved two new officers and the force expects to add two more in 2023.

"We haven't expanded since the 1960s," Byram said, "but our call for service load has ballooned since then. One of my goals as chief was to expand the force."

