Pendleton Police Department's newest hires, officers Dakota Bridges and Kaden Ongers, swear their oaths Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Pendleton police is adding new officers thanks to a $250,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Police Department is hiring more officers, in part thanks to a federal grant. Chief Chuck Byram said City Manager Robb Corbett approved two new officers and the force expects to add two more in 2023.
"We haven't expanded since the 1960s," Byram said, "but our call for service load has ballooned since then. One of my goals as chief was to expand the force."
The city worked with a lobbying firm in Washington, D.C., to identify federal grants to offset the cost of new officers, he said. Kirby Garrett, who specializes in lobbying for Pacific Northwest clients, found a U.S. Department of Justice Community-Oriented Policing grant. Byram applied, and the justice department recently awarded Pendleton PD with the grant.
"It gives each entity $125,000 for a reporting lifespan of five years," Byram said, "for a total of $250,000. It's not all that much money, but it helps offset the cost of two new hires until the city budget can catch up."
New officer Adam Nell graduates Friday, Nov. 4, from the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem. Two other new hires, Dakota Bridges and Kaden Ongers, can't attend the academy until spring, Byram said, but there is work they can do now, and they might not be available if he waited until after they graduate.
Under the federal grant, the PPD has partnered with Community Counseling Solutions and Umatilla County Community Corrections to set up a fourth beat in Pendleton. Pendleton police must report to the ederal justice department for five years on its community-oriented initiatives to satisfy terms of the grant.
The new beat is to focus on the homeless, addicted and mentally ill population who travel through the levee corridor and camp around it, Byram said. The PPD and its partner organizations aim better to engage with the at risk population.
"The river levee and adjacent parks and property suffer from perceived and actual crime," he said. "Crimes are in fact relatively few there, but tend to be significant, like homicide."
The two new officers are to enable staffing the levee corridor beat around the clock. Byram said he hopes increased staff patrolling the area can reduce crime and fear of it there. He said he expects starting up the program and training the new officers to take time, but the beat could be in place within a year to 18 months.
"Grant application is not an easy process," Byram said. "There are a lot of hoops to jump through. But now the work is just beginning. We had to find, hire and train new officers, then get the initiative up and running."
