One of the Pendleton Police Department's three new patrol cars is in the parked Thursday, Aug, 3, 2023, in front of the police department. The news cars are black rather than blue and will have reflective graphics to increase their visibility at night.

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Police Department has received three new vehicles to bolster its vehicle pool, Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram said, and they come with a new color scheme.

"We got these three patrol cars through last year's budget," he said. "We ordered them last fall, got them in May and we had them outfitted at Day Wireless in Tri-Cities. We couldn't get cars last year because of supply issues. We have two more coming this year, that'll get us back to a more healthy force."

