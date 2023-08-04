One of the Pendleton Police Department's three new patrol cars is in the parked Thursday, Aug, 3, 2023, in front of the police department. The news cars are black rather than blue and will have reflective graphics to increase their visibility at night.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Police Department has received three new vehicles to bolster its vehicle pool, Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram said, and they come with a new color scheme.
"We got these three patrol cars through last year's budget," he said. "We ordered them last fall, got them in May and we had them outfitted at Day Wireless in Tri-Cities. We couldn't get cars last year because of supply issues. We have two more coming this year, that'll get us back to a more healthy force."
Although the new police cars aren't coming with any new equipment or functionality, Byram said the most important thing they provide is a fresh set of wheels and a low mileage count.
"Within three years our patrol cars have over 100,000 miles on them, and those aren't easy miles," Byram said. "Wear and tear is a big problem. The most important thing is that these cars are new, and helps us keep up with the replacement of equipment. Patrol cars are vital to how we do our business. Missing one year really does have an impact on us in maintenance bills."
Due to a decision by the supplier to discontinue the color blue for their vehicles, Pendleton police vehicles have a new look.
"I decided to go with black for our patrol cars because the county drives white," Byram said. "It makes it easier for us to identify things when we have different colored vehicles, and they drive white cars. I thought it'd be easier to go with black."
Along with the black paint, Byram said the graphics on the sides of the cars will be changed to become more reflective at night, increasing visibility in dark environments.
