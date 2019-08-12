PENDLETON — The Pendleton Police Department is warning the local business community about a scam targeting employees.
On Facebook, the department encouraged business managers to contact law enforcement if they received a call from a person claiming to be an investigator and wanting information about cash on hand.
In an interview Monday, Police Chief Stuart Roberts said the warning was spurred by an incident at Shari’s around 1:15 a.m.
An employee answered a call from a person claiming to be an investigator from Shari’s corporate office who wanted to know how much money was in the till and safe.
Roberts said the employee hung up and reported the call to the police. He said the caller may have been trying to find out how much money Shari’s had on hand for a future robbery, but he added that it was just speculation.
If residents receive a similar call or any other kind of phone scam, Roberts advised them to obtain the scammer’s phone number and information before hanging up.
Scammers can be difficult for law enforcement to locate because they’re often calling from overseas and use technology to obscure the phone number they’re actually calling from.
Roberts said police hear about potential scams each week and a few people each year are unfortunate enough to fall for them.
He urged residents to think critically when receiving calls asking for personal or financial information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.