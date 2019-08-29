PENDLETON – Members of the Pendleton Police Department were given the opportunity Wednesday morning to welcome the newest addition to their department, K-9 Officer Bali. Bali, who will officially join the department in early summer, spent the gathering meeting his new co-workers and acclimating to the station.
If all goes well, Bali will begin training with his handler, Pendleton Police Officer Cass Clark, in the spring for five to 10 weeks before transferring to the department. Clark said that while he has been interested in becoming a police officer since he was a child, it was a summer internship with the United States Marshals Service K-9 Unit that made him fall in love with the idea of being a K-9 handler.
“I’m honored to be a part of this program,” said Officer Clark. “This opportunity is very rewarding for me personally, but this dog will also be a great asset for our community.”
Unlike the department’s current dog Lucy, who will retire early next year, K-9 Bali will be trained in not only drug detection but also tracking and capture of subjects. While the exact list of substances that Bali will be trained to detect is still under discussion, he will not be trained to detect marijuana products due to the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state of Oregon.
“Not only will the dog help with drug detection,” said Corporal John Lehman, “the dog will be trained for tracking and catching subjects as well, making it a more versatile tool for our department.”
These additional skills mean that Bali will not only be able to detect illegal substances, but also be used as a method to catch and track fleeing subjects or assist officers in subduing a criminal.
Bali’s addition to the department was made possible through one of two scholarships offered by Working Dogs Oregon and Howling Creek K-9s. The two groups announced the scholarship at the June meeting of the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police before selecting Pendleton Police Department and Philomath Police Department as the program recipients on Aug. 19.
Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts said in a press release that without the scholarship Pendleton Police Department would have likely had to suspend its K-9 program until funding could be found. The scholarship will cover the upfront cost of the dog, which equates to roughly $30,000, while the care and equipment for the dog will be provided by the Pendleton Police Department.
While the startup cost for a K-9 program can be prohibitively high, K-9 Bali and Officer Clark will be able to utilize existing department equipment, such as a modified patrol vehicle, to accommodate Bali and help alleviate additional cost. Pendleton has had four different K-9s since the program’s inception in 2000.
By the time they enter service, the dogs will have received between 12 and 15 months of training by Noah Robbins of Howling Creek K-9s. Robbins, who has been training dogs for most of his life, estimates that he has trained nearly 150 dogs across police, military, and government applications and that he averages roughly one to two dogs per year.
“The training and dogs required are different depending on the application,” Robbins said. “I want them to be obedient to their handlers but not to anyone else so that they are a more useful tool.”
While this is the first year of the scholarship program, Executive Director of Working Dogs Oregon Darin Cambell sees the opportunities that this service will provide to small communities.
“Noah and I met working on something else and it became a passion project for us to offer this scholarship,” Cambell said. “This is really our proving ground for the program.”
Barring any complications, police dogs typically have a working career of seven or eight years before retirement, making Bali a viable contribution to the department for the better part of the next decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.