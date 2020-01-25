PENDLETON — The Pendleton Police Department now have an extra set of eyes with them.
Each of Pendleton’s 24 sworn police officers is equipped with body cameras that will record each call of service to which they respond.
“Certainly, the preservation of evidence in real time is something you can’t replace,” Police Chief Stuart Roberts said. “When otherwise you’re relying on officer memory and now you can have video and audio, plus having that person present to provide context, that credibility is valuable.”
Lt. Tony Nelson presented the cameras to the Pendleton City Council on Tuesday and explained the program’s history along with the associated logistics and policies.
The cameras are located on the officers’ front left breast pocket and attached using a magnetic plate. Officers must double tap the camera to activate it when responding to a call, though a setting allows up to 30 audio-free seconds of video to be captured prior to activation.
The program joins Pendleton police with departments in Boardman and Hermiston as the only agencies with body cameras in Northeast Oregon.
Boardman police have had body cameras for five years, and Police Chief Rick Stokoe said he is a strong supporter of the program but a “firm believer” that the cameras should be placed on the officer’s head.
“I think it’s important for the camera to be able to see what the officer is seeing,” he said.
Similar to Pendleton police, Boardman police must activate their cameras manually prior to responding to an incident. Stokoe said they also have a setting that records one minute prior to activation and their cameras also automatically activate when an officer pulls their gun from its holster. In fact, he said, it triggers other body cameras in the immediate area to begin recording too.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said his officers have also used body cameras for the last five years and have an identical setting that records 30 seconds before activation and is automatically triggered when a gun is drawn.
Edmiston said this system is called “signal sidearm” and costs the department $2,000 per year.
Roberts said they’re able to tweak that prerecorded setting to be longer or shorter, and they’ll be evaluating it throughout the year. For now, he said the 30-second setting was selected for storage purposes.
During Tuesday night’s presentation, councilor Betsy Marks questioned how reliable it’d be for officers to turn on their cameras before an incident, which Nelson explained isn’t a new habit to build because officers have been using cameras in their cars for the last 18 years.
For Roberts, who has been in law enforcement since 1992, today’s expectations of documenting everything in video is a stark difference from the past.
“This job, from the time I’ve started to now, is night and day,” he said. “When I was starting we hardly recorded anything, and I remember the mobile dash cams in vehicles being groundbreaking.”
What is different between the body cameras and car cameras, Nelson said, is the need to notify citizens that they’re being recorded during any interaction with an officer, opposed to only during traffic stops.
Pendleton police’s body camera policy was crafted through Lexipol, a company that guides local governments and law enforcement on criminal justice policy, and is in accordance with federal and state laws.
Oregon law requires officers to verbally acknowledge they’re recording an interaction unless doing so would jeopardize their safety.
Those laws also give officers the legal authority to record wherever they have the legal authority to be, which Nelson pointed out on Tuesday could include situations with juveniles or from within a private residence.
While there is nothing that requires an officer to stop recording an interaction due to privacy concerns, Pendleton’s policy says they have the discretion to stop recording if they reasonably believe those concerns outweigh the need to record the interaction.
All footage collected by the department will be held for a minimum of 180 days and anything that is a part of an investigation or court case will be held for an additional 30 months.
“So far the transition has been fairly seamless,” Roberts said. “We haven’t had any technical problems and there haven’t been any public record requests made yet, and that will ultimately determine the viability of this program.”
The program was birthed by a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, which wasn’t available to “small agencies” that employ less than 250 sworn officers until February 2018. The department submitted an application, and then was announced in September 2018 as one of 12 agencies in the country that would receive the grant.
Pendleton PD received bids from five companies interested in contracting with the department for the cameras along with the training and technology they require. Ultimately, the department settled on a three-year contract worth $41,144.60 with Axon Inc. for the program.
In total, Pendleton PD was awarded $31,000 in grant funding for the program and the city must match that for a total of $62,000. On top of the contract with Axon, the program costs include training and other personnel costs.
Once the three-year contract with Axon ends after 2022, the city will be responsible for providing the funds to maintain the program. While much of the equipment and first-time implementation costs are already taken care of, the biggest unknown is the eventual costs of storing all the recorded video.
“It was a calculated risk,” Roberts said. “It’s just something that’s going to take some time to really study and evaluate what those storage costs are going to be.”
Boardman police’s body cameras were funded thanks to the Columbia River enterprise zone, Stokoe said, which last week approved the department to seek another five-year contract for the program. Boardman has been contracted with Axon for its cameras and storage, which Stokoe said have yet to give them problems.
Stokoe said the five-year contract is likely to be around $60,000 to $80,000 this time around. Though it’s expensive, he maintains it’s a necessary cost for the community.
“How do you not do it in this day and age?” Stokoe said. “They say a picture is worth a thousand words; well, a video is worth even more.”
Edmiston said his department extended its contract with Axon for another five years in September 2019 for $63,000. However, he said the price was lowered because of leftover credit from the initial contract that was $71,000.
Along with the eventual costs of storing footage is the time required to sift through hours of it to redact anything that isn’t a matter of public record. According to Roberts, that amounts to the faces and voices of any people who aren’t directly connected to an incident or investigation.
Nelson is one of four Pendleton officers who is trained in redacting footage, which he said could take up to an hour per five minutes of video.
“It’d be one thing if it was just a stationary shot you had to go in and blur,” he said. “But the constant movement, people coming and going from the shot, it takes a while to make sure it’s actually blurred out to an acceptable level.”
Stokoe said in Boardman they’ve had relatively few record requests, though he confirmed the process is cumbersome when redactions have been required.
In Hermiston, Edmiston also said that approved requests are few and far between but added that Axon has continually refined its redaction program. Though the redaction process can be time consuming, he said, being able to provide videos to the district attorney’s office has also saved time that would usually be spent gathering other evidence.
Pendleton police have yet to release any footage and in turn haven’t had to redact anything yet, but Nelson knows it’s an inevitable challenge they’ll have to face.
“We know we’re going to have to,” he said. “It’s only a matter of time.”
The cameras themselves provide a 20/20 view with a 143-degree field of vision, which means they can be obstructed and their quality impacted by brightness or darkness. One of the keys to the Axon cameras is their ability to hold a charge for 12 hours, Nelson said, so they last the entirety of an officer’s shift.
Each camera can hold up to 22 hours of footage, however, Pendleton’s policy is for each camera to be set in a docking station at the conclusion of each shift so that it can recharge and the footage can be uploaded.
All of the department’s body camera footage is securely uploaded to the cloud-based data management system provided by Axon and accessed through a web-based portal.
The cameras are also fairly durable, Nelson said, and can be submerged in water for at least a few hours. In the event that one is broken, the department has a one-year warranty on each camera.
In addition to the credibility and accountability benefits of the cameras, Roberts said the footage will be used for training and evaluation purposes, too.
In Boardman, Stokoe said they perform random audits and reviews of officers’ footage to evaluate their performance in following officer safety protocols and department policies, which has been an effective training tool.
Hermiston police have also used the footage to review complaints, Edmiston said, along with assessing its officers when they’ve had to use force.
“We’re not always going to put our best foot forward and we’re not always going to be right,” Edmiston said. “It’s important to critique ourselves and hold ourselves accountable.”
While Roberts is optimistic about the benefits of a body camera program, he also acknowledged it’s another sign of law enforcement’s evolution that is posing challenges for departments like his to navigate.
“It’s just one more thing,” he said. “My theory is that at some point it’s going to become too much for many of these small agencies to manage.”
