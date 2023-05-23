Pendleton fire May 9, 2023.jpg

Pendleton firefighters douse a fire May 9, 2023, at a house at 628. S. Main St. Pendleton police on Tuesday, May 23, identified the body found inside the house after the fire.

 Phil Wright/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Pendleton police have identified James M. Barlow, 36, with no formal address, as the body found after a May 14 house fire.

The fire occurred May 9 at 628 S. Main St. Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram in an update Tuesday, May 23, reported an autopsy on May 17 showed Barlow succumbed to injuries related to the house fire.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.