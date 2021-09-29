PENDLETON — Pendleton police on Wednesday, Sept. 29, reported a Pendleton teen is in custody in Washington for the shooting in August that left a man injured.
Joseph R. Quintana Jr., 18, is in the Yakima County Jail in Yakima and on the hook for several serious charges associated with near-deadly assault, including attempted murder.
Pendleton police and other law enforcement a few minutes after 8 p.m on Aug. 13 responded to numerous 911 reports of a shooting in the area of Southwest Emigrant Avenue and Southwest Fourth Street, according to the press release. On arrival, officers were directed to a man with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The victim, David G. Salazar, 37, of Pendleton, was able to provide officers with a statement.
Based on information and evidence at the scene, Pendleton police reported, officers learned Salazar was driving his car eastbound on Southwest Frazier Avenue in the area of Fourth Street. He passed two individuals who were walking on the north sidewalk on Southwest Frazier Avenue, and they began calling out to Salazar and gestured at him as he drove by. Salazar circled the block to talk to the two unknown individuals.
They approached Salazar’s stopped vehicle, according to police, and one pulled out a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at Salazar. Both individuals then attempt to assault Salazar by punching at him through the open driver’s side window.
Salazar drove away and parked in the nearby parking lot of Western Auto Home & Appliance to call 911. As he tried to call, according to Pendleton police, one of the suspects ran at Salazar’s vehicle and fired several rounds at Salazar, striking him once in the abdomen.
“It is important to note that Salazar did not know the two individuals and just wanted to find out what they were yelling at him for,” the press release stated.
An ambulance rushed Salazar to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, where he was treated for the gunshot wound to his abdomen. Police reported Salazar made a full recovery.
Officers were able to locate video camera footage from a nearby business that captured the assault and identified the suspect who fired the handgun as Quintana Jr.
Officers attempted to locate him, but based on information received during the investigation they believed he fled Oregon.
The district attorney's office on Aug. 19 presented information related to the case to a grand jury, which led to a secret indictment arrest warrant for Quintana Jr. for menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, second-degree assault, first-degree assault and attempted murder.
Pendleton police detectives began working with out-of-state law enforcement partners to locate their suspect. Thursday, Sept. 28, at about 7 p.m. the Pendleton Police Department received word Quintana Jr. was arrested in Grandview, Washington.
Detectives with the Pendleton Police Department had been in contact with the Grandview Police Department, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Department and its Violent Offender Task Force regarding a possible location of Quintana Jr.
Officers found him near an apartment complex and after a short foot pursuit, which included sending a police dog, took Quintana Jr. into custody. Pendleton police also reported he was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.
The press release also reported the district attorney’s office is in the process of extraditing Quintana Jr. to Pendleton to face the local charges.
