A tow truck hauls off a vehicle Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, from the corner of South Main Street and Southwest Court Avenue in downtown Pendleton that police said is "associated" with a shooting at the nearby Marigold Hotel.
PENDLETON — A person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting and car crash Tuesday, Nov. 9, in downtown Pendleton.
Pendleton police arrested Steven Moses Enko, 40, of Pendleton, for attempted murder, second-degree assault, four counts of attempted first-degree assault and felon in possession of a fiearm, pointing a firearm at another person and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a press release from Pendleton Police chief Chuck Byram.
Police arrested Enko in a shooting that ended in an unnamed 17-year-old boy being hospitalized after he was shot in the forearm, according to Byram. The injury was not life threatening.
Police responded to the Marigold Hotel, 105 S.E. Court Ave., at around 12:40 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls of shots fired, Byram said. The reports stated that, after a “verbal altercation,” a person at the hotel shot at a red Volkswagen Jetta parked on the 100 block of Southeast First Street.
The person shot at the Jetta while its occupants drove away, Byram said. The driver lost control and crashed into a utility post at the corner of South Main Street and Court Avenue. The occupants fled to a house a few hundred feet away, police said.
Police later found the occupants, including the teen who had been shot in the forearm. Medics transported him to CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. Byram said police did not know the victim’s medical status.
After officers arrived to investigate the shooting and crash, witnesses told them the shooter still iwas n the hotel. Police found the suspect, Enko, hiding in the basement and arrested him without incident.
Byram said police found evidence at the scene “linking (Enko) to the shooting.” Enko is in the Umatilla County Jail.
Police have turned the case over to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
