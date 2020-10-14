PENDLETON — The Pendleton Police Department is investigating an Oct. 8 fire that damaged a Pendleton apartment complex.
Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said firefighters responded to a report of a fire at Pendleton Square II Apartments, 300 S.W. 28th Drive, around 11:43 p.m. on Oct. 8, staying at the scene until 3 a.m. the next morning.
Critchley said the fire started at a fence before eventually spreading to the attics of some nearby two-story apartments. He said the building was evacuated and no one was injured from the fire.
Critchley said there was no equipment, lighting or any other apparent causes of the fire near the fence. But the Pendleton police are still looking into the cause.
Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts said authorities are investigating the incident as a reckless fire case rather than an arson. While police suspect the fire was man-made, Roberts said the suspect would have been more likely to directly target the apartments rather than the fence.
Roberts said witnesses identified a male between the ages of 15 to 25 with blonde hair fleeing the scene. But without access to forensic analysis of the scene, Roberts said evidence that might lead to the suspect’s apprehension was limited.
Roberts said that any residents who have knowledge about the incident or suspect can share information with police or dispatch. A representative from Pendleton Square declined to comment.
