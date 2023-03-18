PENDLETON — Pendleton police is investigating a 17-year-old Pendleton High School student for possessing and dealing drugs.

Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram in a written statement Friday, March 17, reported school resource officer Lance Zaugg at about 11 a.m. March 16 learned about possible drug dealing at the school.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.