PENDLETON — Pendleton police Thursday morning recovered the body of a homeless man.
Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts said the man, who was a local offender, took his own life and nothing indicated foul play.
A pedestrian near the eastern end of the Pendleton River Parkway spotted the body around 7 a.m. and quickly called 91l.
“You had to be in a specific location to see him,” Roberts said, because the tree canopy obscured most views.
The Oregon Health Authority in August 2018 reported Oregon from 2011-17 had 17.7 suicidal deaths per 100,000. Umatilla County, however, was at 18.1 per 100,000.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress at 1-800-273-8255. The Lifeline also can provide prevention and crisis resources.
