Austin Ray Satterwhite got out Monday from the Umatilla County Jail. He returned to the jail that night, only with a least one bullet hole in his body.
Pendleton police are investigating what led to Satterwhite, 20, being on the receiving end of gunfire.
Police at 9:54 p.m. Monday responded to the 600 block of Southwest Sixth Street on a 911 call about gunshots and a fleeing white car. Police Chief Stuart Roberts said officers found a good deal of blood at the scene and in spite of the heavy rain followed the trail to a residence in the area.
The occupants, however, were non-cooperative. Police notified area hospitals a shooting victim might be seeking medical attention.
Not long after, St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, went into a lockdown when a person with a gunshot wound entered the emergency department. Officers found the victim was Satterwhite, who is a couch surfing transient, according to a written statement from the police.
Roberts said it appeared the bullet entered Satterwhite’s forearm, traveled up the arm and lodged somewhere near the shoulder, but the victim refused treatment.
“All he allowed them to do was clean the wound,” Roberts said.
Satterwhite tried to leave, and police arrested him on an outstanding warrant and took him to the jail in Pendleton.
Roberts did not identify Satterwhite, but the department’s statement provided this description: “The shooting victim is a convicted felon who is known to carry firearms. He is also a self-proclaimed gang member who proudly displays his gang affiliation in the form of tattoos on his face and neck.”
That description matches Satterwhite.
Corrections Lt. Thoren Hearn at the jail said it appeared Satterwhite has three bullet wounds but was not in much discomfort when he arrived, which was hours after his last stay.
“He got out of jail on the 17th and came back in on the 17th,” Hearn said.
State court records show the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office charged Satterwhite on Dec. 4 in a felony assault case.
Taking care of jail inmates with serious wounds is part of the job. Hearn said last week an inmate came in with pain in his lower leg.
“He has a bullet in his calf,” Hearn said, and required a transport to the hospital. Hearn said jail medical staff will keep an eye on Satterwhite and anticipated he would need to visit the hospital again.
Pendleton police continue to investigate the case.
Poor imagery from a home surveillance video system suggests there was a verbal/physical altercation before the shooting, according to the police statement, but investigators don’t know how many people were present or involved “due to the darkness, proximity, and poor quality of the video.” The video also shows a “small Honda, Toyota, or Hyundai type car” fleeing the area, which is a dead end.
Pendleton police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at 541-276-4411 or the Umatilla County dispatch center at 541-966-3651.
