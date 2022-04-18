PENDLETON — Pendleton Police Department this month reported two longtime officers have departed and two newer officers have joined the force.
Cpl. Ryan Lehnert retired from the department on April 5 after a career spanning almost 30 years, according to an announcement the department posted on its Facebook page. The department stated it would miss Lehnert for "his positive attitude, his way of looking out for everyone he comes across and his honor and integrity in serving the citizens of Pendleton."
On April 11, the department reported it lost another veteran when Sgt. Jon Lehman decided after more than 10 years in law enforcement to try his hand at something new. The department didn't specify what that was but wished Lehman well.
Between the two departures, however, Pendleton police reported its two newest officers.
Officer Alex Jensen comes to Pendleton from Stanfield Police Department "and will be on the road in no time," according to the department, while officer Adam Nell gets to spend "16 fun-filled weeks" in the basic police course at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem beginning later this summer.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.