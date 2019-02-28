The roughest bar in Pendleton was a toss-up between two downtown joints: Crabby's Underground Saloon & Dance Hall, and Mosa.
Crabby's changed hands in 2015 and the number of calls to police dropped. Pendleton police Chief Stuart Roberts said disturbances there are now uncommon.
"But you go downtown to Mosa, and it's a train wreck," he said. "Someone has been significantly assaulted, and everyone there is anti-police."
That goes for patrons and bar staff, he said.
Pendleton police in 2017 responded to 27 incidents at the bar and 34 in 2018, according to department incident reports. This year, the number stands at nine as of Feb. 25.
"It's no question," Roberts said, "it's the most problematic licensed establishment in town."
The bar caters to a later-night crowd, not opening until 8 p.m. and staying open until 2:30 in the morning. That give patrons plenty of time to get their drink on before even crossing the doorway. Fights and disturbances are the most common reasons for police intervention, such as the Jan. 28 early morning fisticuffs in which one patron hurled a pool cue ball at another, sending the victim to the hospital. The records also show Pendleton police twice in 2017 investigated sex crimes involving Mosa patrons.
Judy Winn owns Mosa and disputes the police chief's characterization of her bar. She said there’s a simple reason why the police are at Mosa more than other bars in town: “Every time something happened, they said to call, so we called.”
Put booze and people together, she said, and on occasion problems arise. That happens at every bar, Winn contended, but other places don’t calls the cops, so Mosa ends up sporting the black eye of the local bar scene.
Winn acknowledged Mosa has a reputation for being rough, but it is not one she wants for the bar. She said she does not grasp why some patrons stir up problems in and outside her bar.
“I don’t get it, I just don’t get it," she said. "I’m so frustrated.”
She said owning the bar is stressful and has taken a toll on her health. Every night before going to bed, she said, she worries there will be another fight, another call to the cops. She said she dreads the possibility the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which regulates bars, will suspend or revoke her license to sell booze.
She said she sunk all the money she won in an accident settlement to open Mosa 13 years ago as Whistler's Pub, and the bar is her source of income. More security won’t stop fights, she said, not that she could afford that. Wednesday night, she said, the bar made all of $162 in sales. She filed for bankruptcy in 2014 and again in 2018.
But Mosa has sailed rough seas before.
The OLCC in 2008 fined Mosa $990 for allowing an employee to serve alcohol without a service permit and fined the bar $2,970 in 2009 for the same problem, according to public records from the OLCC. Disturbances, fights and drunken drivers led to dozens of reports from 2006-11 from OLCC agents on problems and corrective action, such as being sure to record incidents in a log book or not over-serving patrons.
The liquor commission in late 2011 put the bar on a compliance plan after finding it had a "history of serious and persistent problems." The agency documented 28 serious incidents that year alone. Those included two thefts, five times a patron harassed other patrons and 13 fights, one involving the use of mace and four with injuries.
The liquor commission can yank a bar's license to sell alcohol, but OLCC spokesperson Matt Van Sickle said the renewal licensing group considers a couple of things before making that move. Reports and recommendations from law enforcement carry weight, as does that history of serious and persistent problems. The OLCC has the dual role of enforcement and promoting business, and that takes careful navigation, he said, so even with the worst bars, revoking a license is a transparent process that involves an administrative law judge before the commission gets the final say, and the bar's representatives have the right to give their side at each step.
"We want to give them the opportunity to improve," Van Sickle.
Mosa seemed to do that on the compliance plan, receiving only three action reports in first few months following the plan. The last report came in May 2012 for a fight that took place in front of the bar two months earlier. Winn said the lack of the reports show Mosa is following the rules.
Roberts said the lack of reports shows a disconnect between what happens on the local level and the OLCC regional office in Bend. He said his department sends reports about Mosa, but those don't seem to end up with local OLCC agents, and that leaves the city police department to keep an eye on bars and issue citations. He also said the bar's owners and staff need to step up.
"All we're asking is just be responsible for what you're doing," Roberts said.
Winn contended she does that, but she also could use some help from the police. Rather than bad-mouthing Mosa, she said, Roberts could talk to her about finding solutions to the problems at Mosa.
