PENDLETON — Pendleton police used a stun gun to subdue a man after he punched an officer in the face.
Pendleton police Chief Chuck Byram reported Eddie Scott, 26, of Hermiston, ended up in the Umatilla County Jail for third-degree theft, assaulting a public safety officer, resisting arrest and on an outstanding parole board warrant.
Byram said officers Wednesday night, Dec. 28, responded to the Southgate Sinclair station on a report of a person who left without paying for merchandise. An employee recognized the suspect as Scott and identified him to the Umatilla County dispatch center. Dispatch personnel discovered the Oregon parole board had an arrest warrant out on Scott.
Pendleton officers found Scott walking in the parking lot of nearby Hailey Place Apartments on Southwest 30th Street less than 10 minutes after the report. The officers identified themselves and informed Scott he was under arrest for the theft and the warrant, Byram said.
Scott resisted police attempts to place him in custody, the chief reported, and punched an officer in the face. Police then shocked Scott with a Taser stun gun and took him into custody.
Byram said the officer suffered a facial injury but did not need medical treatment.
Police booked Scott at the county jail early Dec. 29.
"That one was kind of strange, physically punching an officer," Byram said. "Usually they're looking to get away, not looking for confrontation."
The chief also said local law enforcement are familiar with Scott.
"Most of his stuff has been in the Hermiston area," Byram said. "He's basically a west ender, but we've had frequent contact with him as well."
