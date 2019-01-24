PENDLETON — Pendleton police reported an early morning disturbance led an officer to use force to arrest a man after he fled a crash.
Police Lt. Tony Nelson stated a caller Thursday at 2:12 a.m. reported hearing a female yelling and someone attempting to leave in a vehicle in the area of Southwest Kirk Avenue and 31st Street. Officers found a vehicle crash nearby at Southwest 30th Street and Kirk Avenue. Nelson said the driver failed to make a turn and collided with a parked vehicle in a residential driveway.
The suspect drove fast enough, according to Nelson, to push the parked vehicle into the side of the house.
No one in the house was injured, and the suspect fled on foot. Nelson reported an officer caught him a block away and identified him as 22-year-old Michael Burton.
“Burton appeared impaired and began yelling at the officer upon contact,” Nelson stated. “The officer attempted to stop him, however he charged at the officer refusing all commands to stop his behavior.”
The cop used force to stop Burton and arrest him, according to Nelson, but instead of the jail, his next trip was to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, due to his behavior and possible injuries from the crash.
Nelson said police arrested Burton for reckless driving, reckless endangering, driving under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Nelson also said the case now goes to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office to consider the charges.
