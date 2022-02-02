PENDLETON — While Eastern Oregon still is in the dregs of winter, Pendleton Parks & Recreation is highlighting sunnier times for the Pendleton Aquatic Center.
At a Tuesday, Feb. 1 meeting, the department shared a report showing a strong bounceback year for the aquatic center in 2021 after the pool took a gap year in 2020 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the report, the $391,989 in revenue the aquatic center made in 2021 was a 20% jump from 2019. Revenue was up in nearly every category, including daily admission, season passes, swim lessons and merchandise. Total attendance rose by nearly 2,000 people compared to 2019.
Jeff Hamilton, who supervises the aquatic center as the department’s recreation supervisor, said city staff weren’t “wishy-washy” about how to operate the pool during the pandemic, committing early to closing it in 2020 and then doing the same when reopening it in 2021. He said he thinks the city’s early decisions helped put the aquatic center in a good position to reap the rewards when people were ready to enjoy outdoor activities again after the COVID-19-induced shutdowns.
Parks & Recreation Director Liam Hughe said the aquatic center has long been trending in the right direction, a pattern he attributed to long-term investment from the department such as improved marketing to people outside the Pendleton area.
2021 saw the introduction of a senior pass program, which brought in $3,585 in its first year. Hamilton said seniors were among the many new faces he saw last year.
“We had people swimming laps I had never seen swimming laps (before),” he said. “There were people that were just there enjoying themselves.”
The Pendleton Aquatic Center always has required a substantial subsidy from the city’s general fund, but the success of 2021 brings it slightly closer to sustainability.
Hamilton said pool revenue has typically covered about half of its costs, and his ultimate goal is for it to cover around 70-75% of the aquatic center’s expenses.
While the pool’s revenue appears to exceed its expenses on paper, Hughes said there are long-term maintenance and overhead expenses that require additional funds from the city, Hughes said the pool likely won’t ever reach full self-sufficiency because it aims to keep its fares affordable for Pendleton residents. He added the aquatic center’s prices are much cheaper than private pools.
“There is a balance to be struck between making it accessible to the public and cost recovery,” he said.
Once the weather gets warmer, parks and rec will begin hiring dozens of seasonal employees to staff the aquatic center’s front desk, sell snacks at the concession stand and keep an eye on swimmers as lifeguards. A tight labor market has put pressure on low-wage employers to keep all their positions filled, and the parks and recreation sector has been no exception. Hamilton said he’s spoken with other parks and recreation officials across the state, some of whom are turning to supervisors to fill empty lifeguard positions.
Hamilton said the aquatic center hired 57 seasonal employees last year and he doesn’t anticipate facing a shortage this year. He added the pool has a “fun factor” he can sell to the high school and college students the aquatic center tends to hire, and because he personally hires and trains all his staff, he can foster the kind of relationships that brings employees back for future summers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.