PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is set to take another swing at a big federal grant.
At a meeting Tuesday, the council will consider approving a $2 million match for a $25 million BUILD grant that would significantly alter the Interstate 84 Exit 209 interchange to ease traffic.
The city unsuccessfully applied for the grant last year, but according to a staff report, Oregon Department of Transportation told city officials that Pendleton’s project just missed the final cut.
With ODOT also providing a $2 million match, the city would use the grant to pay for the $26 million first phase of the project.
The first phase is focused on the north side of the interchange and would involve access improvements, right-of-way purchase, street widenings, and a new signalized intersection.
The staff report states that the city and ODOT don’t have enough money for the second and third phases of the project, which would include improvements to the Tutuilla Road-Southwest Hailey Avenue intersection.
If the council approves the match, the $2 million would be paid for by borrowing money from the Oregon Transportation Infrastructure Bank. The council would need to decide on a funding source and the payment terms at a later meeting.
The grant application is due at the end of July and the U.S. Department of Transportation will make a decision in the fall.
The council meeting will be held Tuesday at the council chambers in city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.