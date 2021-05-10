SALEM — Pendleton would join Bend and Redmond in an affordable housing pilot program under a bill now one step from legislative approval.
The Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Wildfire Recovery on Monday, May 10, voted 4-1 to send House Bill 2160 to the full Senate for final approval. It's expected to win overwhelming approval sometime in the next few weeks.
The legislation would add Pendleton to a state pilot program that allow cities to experiment with affordable housing projects beyond their Urban Growth Boundary. Advocates say the pilot projects could be a model for widespread use around the state in the future.
House Bill 2160, sponsored by Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, would greenlight Land Conservation and Development Commission approval for an eventual plan to build on up to 50 acres outside of Pendleton's current development limits.
The bill passed the House unanimously last month.
Bend was the first city to receive approval for a project outside of the UGB, which usually requires a longer, more rigorous review process. Redmond joined the program as the second project and if approved, Pendleton would become the third.
State and local planning officials have touted the program as a way to see if limited projects outside of city's normal development footprint can ease the high price of housing in the state.
Gov. Kate Brown has supported the projects and is expected to sign the bill if and when it gets to her desk.
