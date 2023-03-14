Despain Ave.jpg

The sun rises Tuesday, March 14, 2023, over Northwest Despain Avenue, Pendleton. The city's public works director is calling for a series of public forums to explain the proposal to widen the busy street.

 Phil Wright/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Public Works Department has learned some lessons regarding sharing public projects with the public ahead of time, Public Works Director Bob Patterson said.

In the case of a proposal to expand Northwest Despain Avenue, which would see the road expand to accommodate a second parking lane, Patterson said that a lack of publicly accessible plans and information regarding the project has negatively affected the narrative.

