PENDLETON — The Pendleton Public Works Department has learned some lessons regarding sharing public projects with the public ahead of time, Public Works Director Bob Patterson said.
In the case of a proposal to expand Northwest Despain Avenue, which would see the road expand to accommodate a second parking lane, Patterson said that a lack of publicly accessible plans and information regarding the project has negatively affected the narrative.
"It's a lesson learned on our side," Patterson said. "We're going to ask the city council to let us have a series of public meetings and let things cool down. Let's have a discussion and go over why our proposal is a safety improvement that's based on what the neighborhood expressed it needed in the past."
When planning road projects, Patterson explained the public works department operates on a code the city council approved, which sets a standard for road construction and updates across the city. The last set of building codes, which the city codified in 2007, forms the framework for the project on Northwest Despain Avenue.
"Safety is the clear priority for the neighborhood," Patterson said. "We heard it from them over and over again. Speed is their main concern. We don't control speed. Speed is the mindset of the driver. There are traffic calming measures that we can introduce, but if people still want to speed, they're going to speed."
He said expanding Northwest Despain Avenue would be exactly that — a traffic calming measure.
"By adding 6 extra feet to the road and allowing vehicles to park on both sides, the travel lanes go from 11 feet wide to 10 feet wide," Patterson said. "That makes it less comfortable for people driving by and forces them to slow down. Then the roads narrow again at the intersection, and that's another calming measure. At the end of the day, we don't control the driver's right mentality. Most drivers are offensively offensive."
Patterson said that the city of Pendleton has not considered removing any stop signs and will not be introducing any new posted speed limits on Northwest Despain, meaning that by Oregon law, the speed limit will remain 25 mph.
"The stop signs at Northwest Fourth Street and Northwest Seventh Street do not meet engineering warrants," Patterson said. "Despain is a collector road, meaning a moderately busy road that helps move local traffic onto major roads. Typically, you don't want stoppages on collectors. People wanted the stop signs because of the high school and kids buzzing down the road.
Despite the city having no plans to remove any stop signs on Northwest Despain, Patterson said he believed the stop signs do very little to stop traffic.
"What I see personally is that people will decelerate, and then they accelerate again without stopping," Patterson said of traffic encountering stop signs on the street. "All it does is make noise. I used to live right next to one of those stop signs."
Bringing plans in line with the desires of those petitioning against the expansion would mean resurveying the north side of the road. It could complicate future plans for a waterline the city wants to run underneath what would be a new parking lane on Northwest Despain Avenue.
The disruptions on both sides could be mitigated in the future by taking a more open approach to the public, Patterson said, and he hopes to be able to implement a more community-centric process in the future.
"We'd like to delay the decision if given the opportunity," Patterson said, "and actually walk through this in a series of open houses and explain our perspective."
