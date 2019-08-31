PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton excavated 2,000 cubic yards of gravel and rock from McKay Creek right after the flooding in April. Now, the city is in hot pursuit of permits to clear thousands more cubic yards of gravel from the creek before the end of winter and the possibility of more spring flooding.
City Manager Robb Corbett said the state allows that kind of in-stream work from Dec. 1-March 31.
“We have a real short time to get this done,” he said.
But he expressed confidence in getting the permits during a meeting with McKay Creek area residents Wednesday night and said the city hired the engineering firm of Anderson Perry & Associates Inc. to shoulder that work.
“We feel they give us the best opportunity to be successful,” Corbett said.
Removing the 2,000 cubic feet of gravel from where the creek runs through and along Community Park required an emergency permit from the Oregon Department of State Lands. The agency granted the permit because the city owns the park where the creek continued to flood. Brad Baird, president of Anderson Perry, explained getting permits to remove six gravel bars, including one he described as “huge,” takes a lot more steps.
His team has to conduct a biological assessment, a stream flow assessment, and come up with strategies to allow for fish passage. The typical process, Baird said, takes 12-15 months. But he and Corbett are hopeful this effort will move fast.
That’s based in some measure on last week’s Kaizen meeting, where Corbett, Baird, other stakeholders pitched their needs to the the alphabet soup of controlling and regulating agencies. They said those agencies agreed to review documents within a couple of weeks rather than months.
“That was the first time I heard ‘fast track’ and ‘biological assessment’ in the same sentence,” Baird said.
The city also has key partners in this effort. The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners in August set its goals for the fiscal year, and addressing the flooding throughout the county made the list. County Commissioner John Shafer also attended the Wednesday night meeting.
The Lower McKay Creek Water Control District also is on board. Chair Bill Wohlford said much of McKey Creek needs restoration work, and that has to start somewhere. It makes sense, then, for the city to focus on the area where the housing density is higher.
He also said he was about to walk away from any hope of obtaining permits this year until that Kaizen meeting. Still, he remained cautious about getting the permits.
City crews surveyed the six gravel bars Thursday and Friday. City engineer Tim Simons said the rough estimate is the debris totals 4,000-6,000 cubic yards. Anderson Perry will crunch the survey numbers to get a better estimate, he said, and calculate how deep to dig so the channel can carry 1,500 cubic feet of water per second.
“We’re trying to get back basically to that number,” Simons said, because that capacity reduces the risk of flooding.
The emergency excavation cost about $13,000. Baird said Anderson Perry’s bill for this permitting work could be in the $40,000-$45,000 range. This work would only deal with removing material and not restoration of the creek, and working outside the rules would not fly with state and federal regulators.
“They would shut you down so fast, it will make your head spin,” he said.
The city might get permission in February, he said, which would allow a few weeks to complete the project by deadline. However, permits would be good to do the work the next winter.
The community group McKay Creek Solutions Committee also is pushing for the permits. Mark Mulvihill spoke for the group and urged patience.
“This is going to be a long, long time of government work,” he said. “I think we’re kidding ourselves if this is a quick fix.”
The larger picture involves an analysis of the whole McKay Creek basin.
“We’re starting to pursue funding for that now,” Corbett said.
The study would show the creek’s route post-flood, which could inform home building in the area, and establish a list of priorities. Baird said the study is the map to funding for work on the creek.
Corbett said the basin study would be a long, public process, and encouraged locals to stay steadfast throughout.
“The community’s voice,” he said, “needs to be heard in that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.