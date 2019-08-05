PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council has taken its street funding ideas on the road to various community groups, but any resident can submit their thoughts through a survey hosted on the city’s website.
Local officials have said that the city needs to raise another $1 million per year to bring the majority of its roads into good condition.
As a part of the survey, the city lists some of its proposals for new road maintenance revenue, including an income tax, payroll tax, gas tax, hotel room entertainment fee, event ticket fee, and a restaurant sales tax.
At the bottom of the survey, residents can specify how much they would be willing to spend for each proposal or select an option that states, “I do not support this funding option.”
The council plans to use these surveys to help them make a decision later this year.
The survey can be found at https://pendleton.or.us/article/street-funding-survey.
