The community radio station KBLU now has a better turbine to power its signal.
The nonprofit operates from a small office on 413 S.E. Fourth St., Pendleton, but relies on solar panels and a turbine to power its 50-foot-tall antenna atop a blustery hill south of Pilot Rock. Husband and wife Gary Betts and Virginia Blakelock founded the nonprofit Blue Mountain Community Radio Inc. to provide local radio. The couple, with the help of KLBU board member Karen Wagner, recently braved the slippery road along West Birch Creek and high winds to install an 11-blade fan on the turbine to improve performance.
“I opened my [pickup] door and I thought it was going to rip the door right off the hinges,” Betts said. “It did bend them.”
The gusts proved too much, so the trio packed it in and returned the following day. Betts said the weather was about to best them again, but they put their backs and shoulders and legs into hefting the turbine into place and securing it within guidelines.
“The three of us walked it up just pushing on it,” he said. “We got it up — I couldn’t believe it. … It was whirring along and putting out the power like anything.”
Betts and company had to wait weeks for the parts to upgrade the turbine. The upshot has been the reliably of the solar panels. They are on a 17-degree tilt perpendicular to the sun to maximize power during the shorter days of winter. Betts also said the slope is enough that snow falls off the panels rather than piles on.
KBLU’s upgrades are not finished. Betts said in the coming weeks they aim to install a more powerful transmitter. Soon enough, he said, the station’s signal should reach into the “brick canyon” of Pendleton’s downtown. Betts explained all the iron oxide in the red brick in many of Pendleton’s historic buildings blocks weaker transmissions.
You can tune into KBLU at 90.5 FM and find a variety of programming, from local poets reading their work to old time radio shows to jazz, country and classical music. To find out more about KBLU, visit www.kblu-fm.org/cgi/index.rb.
