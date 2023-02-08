McKay Creek
Concrete blocks line the bank of McKay Creek on Feb. 13, 2020, as city of Pendleton crews begin work on the excavation of sediment that was deposited on the creek bed as a result of flooding last spring. The city on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, announced it received a $625,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to take the next step toward preventing the creek from flooding.

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton has received a $625,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to take the next step toward restoring the banks of McKay Creek and lowering flood risks to areas damaged during the 2019 high water event.

Fed from McKay Reservoir, McKay Creek flows through a mixture of private and public properties in and outside the Pendleton city limits before merging into the Umatilla River. In April of 2019, McKay Creek eroded its banks to the point of flooding neighboring homes, and a similar inundation happened again in May 2020.

