Concrete blocks line the bank of McKay Creek on Feb. 13, 2020, as city of Pendleton crews begin work on the excavation of sediment that was deposited on the creek bed as a result of flooding last spring. The city on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, announced it received a $625,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to take the next step toward preventing the creek from flooding.
PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton has received a $625,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to take the next step toward restoring the banks of McKay Creek and lowering flood risks to areas damaged during the 2019 high water event.
Fed from McKay Reservoir, McKay Creek flows through a mixture of private and public properties in and outside the Pendleton city limits before merging into the Umatilla River. In April of 2019, McKay Creek eroded its banks to the point of flooding neighboring homes, and a similar inundation happened again in May 2020.
Understanding that issue, Pendleton, Umatilla County, the Lower McKay Creek Water District and other partners worked to find potential solutions and funding, including removing sediment at the creek bed and restoring and stabilizing eroded creek banks.
According to a news release from the city, Pendleton applied for a $2.5 million grant to complete the McKay Creek Bank Stabilization project through the Greater Eastern Oregon Development Corp. FEMA recently came back with a request for more detailed designs of the proposed stabilization, as well as the funding to complete those designs.
This $625,000 grant from FEMA is to fund completion of the design phase and cover specific engineering details, tribal consultations and permitting to bring the project to a “shovel ready” state. It's also to provide a better understanding of the funds needed to complete the project.
“It is important that we all celebrate the award of $625,000 to further this project and the commitment from FEMA to fund the balance of the project once the actual costs have been more accurately determined,” Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett said. “I think it is also critical to point out that this project will be funded without any match requirement. This is the second primary objective of the Lower McKay Creek Recovery Group that has been successful. The other success was getting the Basin Analysis funded.”
A $400,000 FEMA grant in 2022 funded the McKay Creek Basin Study to analyze the creek basin to outline feasible solutions. The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board in 2021 awarded the Umatilla County Soil and Water Conservation District a $62,749 project identification grant to identify willing landowners and create the first 10% design of the bank stabilization and habitat restoration project.
Kyle Waggoner, district manager for the Umatilla County SWCD, said in the press release the new FEMA grant is to cover the gap from 10% to 100% design and to complement the other two projects to create the “golden key” for how to move bank stabilization forward.
“The basin study will finish this December, and that study will help with finding the right solution," he said. "This grant is going to help complete the work we started through the OWEB grant."
The project is to identify the best materials to stabilize each section of the creek bank, such as bioengineering or large boulders, with a goal to minimize disturbance to the natural creek habitat while providing a solution protecting the neighboring properties. The grant also is to allow continued communication with residents along the creek and with the broader community.
Susan Christensen, GEODC executive director, said community involvement and engagement have been vital to securing funding.
“Community involvement has been really invaluable for moving this project ahead," she said. "It’s one of the scoring points for the application, and the community has been very involved. With the $625,000 grant, all the permits will be in, the community will know where the work is going to be taking place, where the staging areas will be, where equipment will be set up to do the construction.”
Those interested can follow the grant progress at shorturl.at/rTU17. More information on flood preparation in Pendleton is available at shorturl.at/vLQWZ.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.